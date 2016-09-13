版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二 21:06 BJT

BRIEF-Ctrip.com announces completion of offering of convertible senior notes

Sept 13 Ctrip.Com International Ltd

* Ctrip.com International, Ltd. announces completion of offering of convertible senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐