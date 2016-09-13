版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二 21:12 BJT

BRIEF-Ctrip.com International ltd announces completion of offering of ADS shares

Sept 13 Ctrip.Com International Ltd

* Ctrip.com International ltd announces completion of offering of american depositary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

