BRIEF-Weber Shandwick acquires Flipside's business

Sept 13 Weber Shandwick

* Weber Shandwick acquires Flipside, adds depth in mobile strategy, experiences and business transformation

* Weber Shandwick says terms of deal were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Weber Shandwick]

