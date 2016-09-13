版本:
BRIEF-B. Riley & Co. promotes head of capital markets Andy Moore to president

Sept 13 B. Riley Financial Inc

* B. Riley & Co. promotes head of capital markets Andy Moore to president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

