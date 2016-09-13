版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二 21:31 BJT

BRIEF-Vista Partners updates coverage on Cachet Financial Solutions

Sept 13 Cachet Financial Solutions Inc

* Vista Partners updates coverage on Cachet Financial Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: CAFN); price target to $21.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

