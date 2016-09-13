版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日

BRIEF-Teletech Technology and Verint announce strategic partnership

Sept 13 Verint Systems Inc

* Teletech Technology and Verint announce strategic partnership offering world-class workforce optimization and analytics to the cloud contact center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

