版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二

BRIEF-Galane Gold announces appointment of new CFO

Sept 13 Galane Gold Ltd

* Galane Gold Ltd. announces closing of Galaxy Mandatory offer; appointment of new CFO

* Says Gavin Vandervegt appointed CFO

* Says Vandervegt is replacement of interim chief financial officer Bradshaw Zinyemba. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

