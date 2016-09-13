版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 13日 星期二 22:36 BJT

BRIEF-iLOOKabout names Laurence Rose as Chief Executive Officer

Sept 13 Ilookabout Corp

* iLOOKabout names Laurence Rose as Chief Executive Officer

* iLOOKabout corp says Board of Directors has appointed Laurence Rose as Chief Executive Officer

* Says in addition, Rose will make an equity investment in company and will join its board of directors

* Says Jeff Young will continue to serve as company's President Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐