BRIEF-Global Copper Group to make non-brokered private placement of up to 10 mln units

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 Global Copper Group Inc :
* Global Copper Group to acquire additional Ontario Cobalt claims and non-brokered private placement
* Says agreed to make a non-brokered private placement of up to 10 million units
* Of units to be placed, 3 million will be flow-through units consisting of one share and one-half share purchase warrant
* Says flow-through units will be placed at $0.07 per unit
* Remainder of offering is a non flow-through offering of up to 7 million units which will be placed at a price of $0.06 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
