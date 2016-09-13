版本:
BRIEF-Axalta Coating Systems unit prices EUR450 mln offering of 3.75% senior notes due 2025

Sept 13 Axalta Coating Systems:

* Axalta prices notes offering

* Indirect, wholly owned subsidiary priced its offering of EUR450.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.75% senior notes due 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

