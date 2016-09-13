BRIEF-Southern California Gas Co says entered into settlement agreement with District Attorney's Office for Los Angeles County

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 Southern California Gas Co:
* Socalgas statement on settlement agreement with District Attorney for Los Angeles County related to Aliso Canyon
* Entered into settlement agreement with District Attorney's Office for Los Angeles County
* Settlement agreement related to operations at Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility
* Under terms of settlement agreement, SoCalGas will pay up to approximately $4.3 million Source text for Eikon:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.