版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 14日 星期三 03:40 BJT

BRIEF-Southern California Gas Co says entered into settlement agreement with District Attorney's Office for Los Angeles County

Sept 13 Southern California Gas Co:

* Socalgas statement on settlement agreement with District Attorney for Los Angeles County related to Aliso Canyon

* Entered into settlement agreement with District Attorney's Office for Los Angeles County

* Settlement agreement related to operations at Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility

* Under terms of settlement agreement, SoCalGas will pay up to approximately $4.3 million Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐