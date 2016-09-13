版本:
BRIEF-Allegiant reports the public offering of $300 million of senior notes

Sept 13 (Reuters) -

* Allegiant Travel Company announces the public offering of $300 million of senior notes

* Allegiant Travel Co says proposed offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

