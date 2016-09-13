版本:
BRIEF-Blue Hills Bancorp updates on problem loans and reports third share repurchase program

Sept 13 Blue Hills Bancorp Inc :

* Blue Hills Bancorp provides update on problem loans and announces third share repurchase program

* Expects to record a charge-off of $3.3 million related to loans during q3

* To purchase up to 1.3 million shares of issued and outstanding shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

