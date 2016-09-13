BRIEF-Blue Hills Bancorp updates on problem loans and reports third share repurchase program

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 Blue Hills Bancorp Inc :
* Blue Hills Bancorp provides update on problem loans and announces third share repurchase program
* Expects to record a charge-off of $3.3 million related to loans during q3
* To purchase up to 1.3 million shares of issued and outstanding shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
