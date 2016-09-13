版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 14日

BRIEF-Tribune renews affiliation agreement with Fox Broadcasting Company

Sept 13 Tribune Media Co :

* Tribune Broadcasting renews affiliation agreement with Fox Broadcasting Company

* Financial terms of agreement were not disclosed.

* Reached comprehensive, multi-year agreement with Fox broadcasting to renew existing Fox affiliations of 6 tribune media tv stations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

