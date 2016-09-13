版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 14日 星期三 04:05 BJT

BRIEF-Vital Therapies provides corporate update

Sept 13 Vital Therapies Inc :

* Vital Therapies provides corporate update

* Formed commercialization committee to formulate commercial strategy in anticipation of positive outcome for VTL-308 phase 3 clinical trial

* Continues to expect to announce topline results in mid-2018 for VTL-308 study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐