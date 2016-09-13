版本:
BRIEF-Manning & Napier reports assets under management ("aum") of $35.2 billion

Sept 13 Manning & Napier Inc :

* Manning & napier, inc. Reports august 31, 2016 assets under management

* Preliminary assets under management ("aum") of $35.2 billion compared with $36.1 billion at july 31, 2016 and $35.7 billion at june 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

