BRIEF-At Home Group Q2 adjusted EPS $0.13

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 At Home Group Inc :
* Q2 sales $188.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $183.5 million
* At home group inc. Announces second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.12
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says fiscal 2017 outlook assumes will deliver 19% to 21% net sales growth
* Sees FY 2017 sales $738 million to $750 million
* Sees FY 2017 net income is expected to be in a range of $24 million to $26 million
* Qtrly comparable store sales increase of 0.9 percent
* At home group inc says 2017 EPS is expected to be in a range of $0.42 to $0.45
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $741.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* At home group inc sees fy 2017 proforma earnings per share $0.53 to $0.56
* At Home Group Inc says 2017 gross capital expenditures are expected to be in a range of $140 million to $160 million
* Sees FY 2017 comparable store sales increase of 1.5% to 2.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
