BRIEF-Agios reports proposed offering of common stock

Sept 13 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Agios announces proposed offering of common stock

* Offering to sell up to $150 million of its common stock in an underwritten public offering

* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc says proceeds of offering are expected to be used to fund company's clinical and research development activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

