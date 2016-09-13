BRIEF-Agios reports proposed offering of common stock

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Agios announces proposed offering of common stock
* Offering to sell up to $150 million of its common stock in an underwritten public offering
* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc says proceeds of offering are expected to be used to fund company's clinical and research development activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
