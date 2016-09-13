版本:
中国
2016年 9月 14日

BRIEF-Anne Kaiser elected to State Bank Financial Corporation board

Sept 13 State Bank Financial Corp

* Anne H. Kaiser elected to State Bank Financial Corporation board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

