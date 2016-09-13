BRIEF-Oasis reports offering of $250 million of senior convertible notes

Sept 13 Oasis Petroleum Inc :

* Oasis Petroleum Inc. announces offering of $250 million of senior convertible notes due 2023

* To use net proceeds from offering of notes to fund separately announced tender offers for its existing 7.25% senior notes due 2019

* Oasis Petroleum Inc says notes will mature on September 15, 2023

* To use net proceeds to fund tender offers for 6.5% senior notes due 2021, 6.875% senior notes due 2022 and 6.875% senior notes due 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: