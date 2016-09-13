BRIEF-Oasis reports offering of $250 million of senior convertible notes

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 Oasis Petroleum Inc :
* Oasis Petroleum Inc. announces offering of $250 million of senior convertible notes due 2023
* To use net proceeds from offering of notes to fund separately announced tender offers for its existing 7.25% senior notes due 2019
* Oasis Petroleum Inc says notes will mature on September 15, 2023
* To use net proceeds to fund tender offers for 6.5% senior notes due 2021, 6.875% senior notes due 2022 and 6.875% senior notes due 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
