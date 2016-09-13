BRIEF-Ruby Tuesday sees q1 2017 loss per share $0.67 to $0.74

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 Ruby Tuesday Inc :
* Ruby Tuesday, Inc. Announces management changes and preliminary fiscal first quarter 2017 financial results
* Sees q1 2017 loss per share $0.67 to $0.74
* Sees q1 2017 adjusted loss per share $0.10 to $0.12
* Director F. Lane Cardwell, Jr. Appointed interim president and chief executive officer
* Director F. Lane Cardwell, Jr. Appointed interim president and chief executive officer
* Company also announced appointment of sue briley as chief financial officer
* Briley has been serving as interim chief financial officer since June 2016
* Ruby Tuesday Inc says board of directors has retained heidrick & struggles to begin a search for a permanent president and chief executive officer
* Preliminary fiscal q1 same restaurant sales declined approximately 2.7%
* Preliminary fiscal q1 net loss per diluted share to range from $0.67 to $0.74 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.