BRIEF-Venaxis reports acquisition of Bioptix

Sept 13 Venaxis Inc :

* Venaxis announces acquisition of Bioptix

* Acquired as of Sept 12, approximately 98% of voting shares of Bioptix for about 14% of Venaxis post-deal outstanding common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

