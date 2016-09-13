BRIEF-Frequency reports agreement with Privet Fund and the addition of two new board members

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 13 Frequency Electronics Inc :
* Frequency Electronics announces agreement with Privet Fund and the addition of two new board members
* Reached an agreement with Privet Fund Lp, Privet Fund Management LLC and Ryan Levenson
* As part of foregoing arrangement, general Joseph P. Franklin has resigned from board
* Frequency Electronics Inc says frequency has expanded size of board from seven to eight directors
* Agreement between frequency and privet group contains customary standstill provisions.
* Appointed Levenson and general Lance Lord to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
