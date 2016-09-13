BRIEF-Frequency reports agreement with Privet Fund and the addition of two new board members

Sept 13 Frequency Electronics Inc :

* Frequency Electronics announces agreement with Privet Fund and the addition of two new board members

* Reached an agreement with Privet Fund Lp, Privet Fund Management LLC and Ryan Levenson

* As part of foregoing arrangement, general Joseph P. Franklin has resigned from board

* Frequency Electronics Inc says frequency has expanded size of board from seven to eight directors

* Agreement between frequency and privet group contains customary standstill provisions.

* Appointed Levenson and general Lance Lord to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: