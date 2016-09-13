BRIEF-Sempra Energy reports executive appointments

Sept 13 Sempra Energy :

* Mark A. Snell, president of Sempra Energy, announced that he plans to retire from company march 1, 2017

* Jeffrey W. Martin, currently chairman, president and ceo of SDG&E, will become executive vice president and cfo of Sempra Energy

* Effective immediately, J. Bret Lane, has been appointed president of Socalgas, will continue in his role as Socalgas' coo