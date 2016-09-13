版本:
2016年 9月 14日 星期三

BRIEF-Liberty Property prices $400 million of 3.25% senior notes due 2026

Sept 13 Liberty Property Trust :

* Liberty Property Trust prices $400 million of 3.25% senior notes due 2026

* Liberty Property Trust says notes are due October 1, 2026 and were priced to yield 3.349% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

