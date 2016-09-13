版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 14日 星期三 07:10 BJT

BRIEF-Aspen prices public offering of $225 million of perpetual non-cumulative preference shares

Sept 13 Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd :

* Aspen prices public offering of $225 million of perpetual non-cumulative preference shares

* Priced an underwritten public offering of 9 million shares of 5.625% perpetual non-cumulative preference shares

* Says preference shares have a liquidation preference of $25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

