2016年 9月 14日

BRIEF-Sun Life Financial announces offering of subordinated unsecured debentures

Sept 13 Sun Life Financial Inc :

* Sun life financial announces offering of subordinated unsecured debentures

* To issue in Canada up to $1 billion principal amount of series 2016-2 subordinated unsecured 3.05% fixed/floating debentures due 2028

* Net proceeds may include investments in subsidiaries and repayment of indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

