BRIEF-Redhawk signs option agreement on Zambian copper/cobalt projects with Copperzone Resources

Sept 14 Redhawk Resources Inc
* Redhawk signs option agreement on Zambian copper/cobalt
projects with Copperzone Resources Ltd. and announces $1,050,000
private placement
* Option agreement on four copper/cobalt projects in Zambia
* Says terms of option agreement entitle redhawk to earn a
55% interest in projects
* Says under terms of option agreement, co to make
exploration expenditures of us $1.5 million over a twelve month
period
* Announces a non-brokered private placement for up to 15
million units of company at a price of $0.07 per unit
* Proceeds of private placement will be used for initial
work program on projects and for general working capital
