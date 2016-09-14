BRIEF-Star Bulk Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.69

Sept 14 Star Bulk Carriers Corp :
* Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Reports financial results for the
second quarter and first half of 2016, and announces agreement
with its lenders to defer 100% of its debt repayment for 25
months to june 30, 2018 and to waive or substantially relax the
financial
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.66 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 loss per share $0.75
* Q2 revenue $53 million
* Q2 revenue view $41.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Agreement with lenders including a waiver of approximately
$223.9 million in debt principal repayments until june 30, 2018
* Agreement with lenders for waivers or substantial
relaxation of our financial covenants until end of 2019
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: