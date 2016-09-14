版本:
BRIEF-Vixs reports Q2 loss per share $0.04

Sept 14 Vixs Systems Inc :

* Vixs reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Vixs Systems Inc says revenue for q2 of fiscal 2017 totalled $7.9 million, a 38% sequential increase from $5.7 million recognized in q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

