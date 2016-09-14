版本:
2016年 9月 15日 星期四

BRIEF-United Technologies board elects Gregory Hayes chairman

Sept 14 United Technologies Corp :

* United Technologies board elects Gregory J. Hayes chairman, Edward A. Kangas named lead director

* Hayes, 55, will serve as chairman, chief executive officer and president

* Hayes succeeds Edward A. Kangas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

