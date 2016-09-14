版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 15日 星期四 05:23 BJT

BRIEF-Medifocus reports election of directors and quarterly results

Sept 14 Medifocus Inc :

* Medifocus inc. announces election of directors and financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2016

* For quarter ended June 30, 2016, Prolieve sales were $1.2 million, an increase of 5 pct over same period of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

