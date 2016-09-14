BRIEF-Great Basin reports reverse stock split of common stock

GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling skids on Brexit anxiety; investors hope for Trump clarity
* Pound takes early spill, hits $1.1983 trough in choppy trade
Sept 14 Great Basin Scientific Inc :
* Announced today a 1-for-80 reverse split of its common stock
* Reverse stock split will reduce company's common stock from about 78.4 million shares to about 1.0 million shares
* Reverse stock split will be effective at 12:01 am edt on September 16, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pound takes early spill, hits $1.1983 trough in choppy trade
HONG KONG, Jan 16 Morgan Stanley has received China securities regulator's approval to boost its stake in its Chinese securities venture to the maximum permissible 49 percent, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said, making it the first bank to get such a nod.
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.