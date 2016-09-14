版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 15日 星期四 05:40 BJT

BRIEF-Great Basin reports reverse stock split of common stock

Sept 14 Great Basin Scientific Inc :

* Announced today a 1-for-80 reverse split of its common stock

* Reverse stock split will reduce company's common stock from about 78.4 million shares to about 1.0 million shares

* Reverse stock split will be effective at 12:01 am edt on September 16, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐