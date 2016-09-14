BRIEF-Clarcor Q3 EPS $0.73

Sept 14 Clarcor Inc :

* Clarcor reports third quarter financial results

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Clarcor inc qtrly net sales $331.4 million versus $357.6 million

* Lowering our 2016 financial guidance for consolidated diluted earnings per share, net sales and operating margin

* Clarcor inc sees 2016 net sales $1,380 to $1,390 million

* Sees 2016 diluted earnings per share $2.57 to $2.63

* Q3 revenue view $337.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Clarcor inc sees 2016 operating margin 13.7 pct to 13.9 pct

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.66, revenue view $1.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Do not anticipate significant sales growth in the off-road fuel filtration markets in q4 or first half of fiscal 2017

* Project 2016 cash from operations to be between $220 million and $230 million (excluding after-tax proceeds from patent litigation award)

* Expect 2016 capital expenditures to be between $35 million and $45 million