BRIEF-Clarcor Q3 EPS $0.73

GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling skids on Brexit anxiety; investors hope for Trump clarity
* Pound takes early spill, hits $1.1983 trough in choppy trade
Sept 14 Clarcor Inc :
* Clarcor reports third quarter financial results
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Clarcor inc qtrly net sales $331.4 million versus $357.6 million
* Lowering our 2016 financial guidance for consolidated diluted earnings per share, net sales and operating margin
* Clarcor inc sees 2016 net sales $1,380 to $1,390 million
* Sees 2016 diluted earnings per share $2.57 to $2.63
* Q3 revenue view $337.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Clarcor inc sees 2016 operating margin 13.7 pct to 13.9 pct
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.66, revenue view $1.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Do not anticipate significant sales growth in the off-road fuel filtration markets in q4 or first half of fiscal 2017
* Project 2016 cash from operations to be between $220 million and $230 million (excluding after-tax proceeds from patent litigation award)
* Expect 2016 capital expenditures to be between $35 million and $45 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pound takes early spill, hits $1.1983 trough in choppy trade
HONG KONG, Jan 16 Morgan Stanley has received China securities regulator's approval to boost its stake in its Chinese securities venture to the maximum permissible 49 percent, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said, making it the first bank to get such a nod.
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.