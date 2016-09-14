版本:
2016年 9月 15日

BRIEF-PCTEL:David Neumann will become company's ceo in January

Sept 14 Pctel Inc :

* PCTEL's Marty Singer to retire as chairman and chief executive officer

* David Neumann will become company's ceo in January

* Steve Levy, a current director, will serve as PCTEL's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

