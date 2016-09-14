版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 15日 星期四 06:04 BJT

BRIEF-CME reports launch of first-ever precious metals spread and ratio futures contracts

Sept 14 Cme Group :

* Ever precious metals spread and ratio futures contracts

* Three new contracts include gold/silver ratio futures, gold/platinum spread futures and platinum/palladium spread futures

* New contracts will begin trading on monday, October 24, 2016, pending regulatory review. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

