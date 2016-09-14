BRIEF-Activision Blizzard prices $1.5 bln of senior unsecured notes

Sept 14 Activision Blizzard Inc :

* Activision blizzard prices $1.5 billion of senior unsecured notes

* Senior notes due 2026 will be issued at a price equal to 99.614% of their principal amount

* Senior notes due 2021 will be issued at a price equal to 99.878% of their principal amount

* Announced pricing of 2 series of senior unsecured notes consisting of $650 million of 2.3% senior notes due 2021 and $850 million of 3.4% senior notes due 2026