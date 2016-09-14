BRIEF-Telus announces debt offering of U.S.$600 mln senior unsecured notes

Sept 14 Telus Corp :

* Telus announces debt offering

* Offering U.S.$600 million senior unsecured notes with a 10-year maturity

* Says net proceeds will be used to repay about $453 million of outstanding commercial paper and for general corporate purposes

* 2.80 percent 10-year notes were priced at u.s.$991.89 per u.s.$1000 principal amount for an effective yield of 2.891 percent per annum