公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 15日 星期四

BRIEF-MCBC Holdings announces pricing of follow-on offering

Sept 14 MCBC Holdings Inc :

* MCBC Holdings Inc announces pricing of follow-on offering

* Says offering of 4.00 million common shares priced at $10.25per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

