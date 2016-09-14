版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 15日 星期四 07:20 BJT

BRIEF-CIM Commercial Trust announces repurchase of 3.6 mln shares

Sept 14 CIM Commercial Trust Corp :

* CIM Commercial Trust announces repurchase of 3.6 million shares

* Says aggregate purchase price was $79.8 million or $22 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

