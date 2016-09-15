BRIEF-Vaalco Energy provides update on operations

Sept 15 Vaalco Energy Inc :
* Vaalco Energy provides update on operations
* In process of mobilizing a hydraulic workover unit to
Avouma Platform to recover failed ESPs in Avouma 2-H well and
south tchibala 2-H well
* Says has attempted to restart lower ESP without success
and well is temporarily shut-in pending a workover
* Avouma 2-H well and south tchibala 2-H well produce from
Avouma Platform and both wells have recently experienced failed
ESPs
* Says gabon operations have thus far not been impacted in
any way by recent activities in country
* After removing ESPs, plans to install a replacement ESP in
Avouma 2-H well and sees restoring production from well by mid
Q4
* Once cause of ESP failures is understood, appropriately
modified ESP systems will be installed in south tchibala 2-H
well
