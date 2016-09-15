BRIEF-Barrick Gold suspends operations at Veladero mine

Sept 15 Barrick Gold Corp

* Barrick gold corporation: temporary suspension of operations at Veladero mine

* Says temporary suspension of operations at Veladero mine pending further inspections of mine's heap leach area

* At this time, do not anticipate any material impact to Veladero's 2016 operating guidance.

* Impacted area in leach valley has now been remediated

* On September 8, a pipe carrying process solution in heap leach area was damaged when it was struck by a large block of ice

* No solution from damaged pipe reached any water diversion channels or watercourses

* "environmental monitoring of surface and sub-surface water has been intensified and no anomalies have been detected"