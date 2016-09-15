BRIEF-Barrick Gold suspends operations at Veladero mine

Sept 15 Barrick Gold Corp
* Barrick gold corporation: temporary suspension of
operations at Veladero mine
* Says temporary suspension of operations at Veladero mine
pending further inspections of mine's heap leach area
* At this time, do not anticipate any material impact to
Veladero's 2016 operating guidance.
* Impacted area in leach valley has now been remediated
* On September 8, a pipe carrying process solution in heap
leach area was damaged when it was struck by a large block of
ice
* No solution from damaged pipe reached any water diversion
channels or watercourses
* "environmental monitoring of surface and sub-surface water
has been intensified and no anomalies have been detected"
