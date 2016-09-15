BRIEF-Lion Biotechnologies gains exclusive rights to two international patent applications

Sept 15 Lion Biotechnologies Inc
* Lion Biotechnologies enters into exclusive license
agreement with PolyBioCept AB and clinical trials agreement with
the Karolinska University Hospital
* Lion will pay PolyBioCept $2.5 million in upfront payments
under exclusive license.
* Under terms of license agreement, Lion gained exclusive
worldwide rights to two international patent applications
* Under terms of clinical trials agreement, Lion will fund
two clinical studies in glioblastoma and pancreatic cancer
* Clinical trials agreement calls for a total of $1.7
million to be paid to Karolinska University Hospital and
PolyBioCept
