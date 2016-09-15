BRIEF-Lion Biotechnologies gains exclusive rights to two international patent applications

Sept 15 Lion Biotechnologies Inc

* Lion Biotechnologies enters into exclusive license agreement with PolyBioCept AB and clinical trials agreement with the Karolinska University Hospital

* Lion will pay PolyBioCept $2.5 million in upfront payments under exclusive license.

* Under terms of license agreement, Lion gained exclusive worldwide rights to two international patent applications

* Under terms of clinical trials agreement, Lion will fund two clinical studies in glioblastoma and pancreatic cancer

* Clinical trials agreement calls for a total of $1.7 million to be paid to Karolinska University Hospital and PolyBioCept