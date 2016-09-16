版本:
BRIEF-CCL Industries announces US$500 mln offering of 3.25% notes due 2026

Sept 15 CCL Industries Inc :

* CCL Industries Inc announces US$500 million offering of 3.25% notes due 2026

* Says it intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay amounts owed under its revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

