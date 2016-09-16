版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 16日 星期五 08:45 BJT

BRIEF-American Media reports record-breaking digital traffic in August 2016

Sept 15 American Media Inc :

* American Media Inc reports record-breaking digital traffic in August 2016

* Across all of its digital properties AMI reached 55 million unique visitors in August, up 17 percent over August 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐