BRIEF-Mainstreet Health reports $152 Million of acquisitions and internalization of management

Sept 15 Mainstreet Health Investments Inc
:
* Mainstreet Health Investments announces $152 million of
acquisitions, internalization of management and $65 million
bought deal offering of subscription receipts
* Reached an agreement for termination of company's existing
asset management agreement
* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc says transactions are
expected to be immediately accretive to company's adjusted funds
from operations per share
* There is no cost to company to terminate asset management
agreement
* Reached an agreement for "internalization of management"
* Following acquisitions, co's asset value is expected to
increase from about $450 million to approximately $600 million
* Agreement that co's existing Canadian, U.S. Development
agreements will not be terminated upon management
internalization
