BRIEF-The Bancorp implements cost reduction plan

Sept 15 Bancorp Inc :
* The Bancorp implements cost reduction plan to reduce
expenses and improve efficiencies
* Bancorp Inc says first phase involves workforce reduction
* Board-Approved cost reduction plan designed to streamline
its businesses and corporate functions and better position
organization for future
* Second phase of plan will entail a close examination.
Identification of potential cost saving opportunities within
co's supply chain network
* Co can substantially lower our operating run rate by 20
pct to 25 pct without significantly affecting revenue
