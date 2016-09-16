版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 16日 星期五 08:32 BJT

BRIEF-Netlist announces Pricing of 8 mln shares follow-on offering

Sept 15 Netlist Inc :

* Netlist Inc announces Pricing Of 8,000,000 Shares follow-on offering

* Total gross proceeds of offering are expected to be approximately $10.0 million

* Says has priced an underwritten public offering of 8 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $1.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

