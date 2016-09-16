版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 16日 星期五 08:34 BJT

BRIEF-Claire's Stores Q2 sales falls 8.8 pct to $317.2 mln

Sept 15 Claire's Stores Inc :

* Claire's Stores Inc elects to delay interest payments and enter 30-day grace period; provides update on exchange offer and refinancing; reports fiscal 2016 2nd quarter results; 3rd fiscal quarter-to-date same store sales percentages flat

* Q2 sales fell 8.8 percent to $317.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐