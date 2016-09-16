版本:
BRIEF-CallidusCloud announces pricing of follow-on offering

Sept 15 Callidus Software Inc :

* CallidusCloud announces pricing of follow-on offering

* Announced pricing of underwritten registered public offering of 5.1 million shares of common stock at $18.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

